Over 500 Tanzanian business owners are set to form trade ties with the United States

Chinedu Okafor
Tanzanian Business owners
  • Over 500 Tanzanian entrepreneurs are set to liaise with US delegates. 
  • This is following the fact-finding mission US delegates organized in Tanzania about a month ago. 
  • 10 US business delegates are scheduled to be present. 

An estimated 500 entrepreneurs are set to liaise with visiting delegates from the United States.

This follows the previous fact-checking mission US delegates had orchestrated a month prior. To seek economic opportunities in Tanzania, big businesses in the US sent envoys to, scout, the business landscape in Tanzania. Read the story here.

Over a month later, actionable steps are being taken to actualize this economic partnership. The trade mission between local entrepreneurs and the US trade mission, organized by Equity Bank Tanzania, is among the many tools the lender uses to accelerate the implementation of the Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan (ARRP).

10 US business delegates are slated to engage with the local Tanzanian entrepreneurs, via organized panel discussions, one on one business networking sessions, and site visits to businesses in Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar.

Mr. Zachy Mbenna, the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) Director of Policy, Advocacy and Membership Management, Outreach, and Capacity Building, during the trade mission launching ceremony, on Monday, stated;

“Our interactions during this trade mission are critical as this will enhance knowledge exchange, enabling us to meet the needs of the immediate market and the global trends in consumer behavior.”

He also advised that the prime sectors the US delegates can explore within the country include, agriculture, logistics, tourism, the MSME sector, and mining.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Tanzania Board Member Burak Buyuksurac said they appreciated the efforts by Equity to organize the trade mission.

“We believe that this will lead to the creation of more business opportunities between Tanzania, Kenya, and the US,” the board member said.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.
