- Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 most magnificent places for tourists to visit in Africa during the 2023 summer.
- This list is courtesy of the Travel Magazine an American travel Magazine.
- Zanzibar takes the number one spot on the list.
Africa, the world's second-largest and second-most-populous continent, is a land of stunning landscapes, diverse wildlife, rich cultural heritage, and warm hospitality. Embarking on a vacation in Africa offers a unique and transformative experience that will leave you with lasting memories. From breathtaking safaris in the Serengeti to exploring ancient historical sites in Egypt, Africa's diverse tapestry has something to offer every type of traveler.