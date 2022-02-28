Why is Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa stepping down as Econet Chairman, and what's next for him?

The news of Masiyiwa’s retirement was disclosed in a press statement issued by the Zimbabwean telecom company at the close of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange on Friday, Feb 25, 2022. The Zimbabwean billionaire retired from his company as the wealthiest black person in all of Southern Africa with a net worth of $3.3 billion, surpassing South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe, according to Forbes.

A statement from the press release reads, “The Board of Directors of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited would like to announce that Mr Strive Masiyiwa has retired from the Board with effect from 1 February 2022.”

“It is through his leadership, dedication and perseverance that the Company has grown to become one of Zimbabwe’s largest and most successful businesses,” the company said.

What Masiyiwa plans to explore now