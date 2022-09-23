RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

Here's what these African leaders had to say about Africa's debt

Chinedu Okafor
In light of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), leaders all across the world have tabled crucial issues.

One such nagging issue is the subject of Africa’s debt. Africa like every other continent is rife with debt. There has been a need for constant bailouts from foreign lenders, and this has created a financial paradox.

During the UNGA meeting in New York, the newly elected President of Kenya, President William Ruto used the platform to create a dialogue on the subject. He addressed the UN, urging rich countries and global lenders to review debt owed by poorer African countries.

He noted that the debt these countries are paying is eating away at the little revenue they manage. He called for the heavy burden to be lifted so that these countries can be allowed the resources to develop.

The concern of the Kenyan President is not a detached sentiment. Many African governments also share the same view.

The President of Zambia, President Hakainde Hichilema in an interview with the BBC called the $1.3 billion dollars his administration borrowed from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) “circumstantial.” He noted that it was nothing to be proud of, but necessary because of the situation his administration inherited.

Hakainde Hichilema explained that debt service should be released, to allow his country’s revenue to be poured back into the economy, prompting more development.

“If you have a debt service of $19 billion if you begin to lower this package and replace it with a fairly priced capital, all these revenues released from debt service are going back into revenue regeneration.”

During the UNGA address, William Ruto said; “Our home region of Eastern and Horn of Africa is, in particular, burdened by significant conflicts and changes with implications for the region’s development.”

Experts have become concerned with the rate at which Africa is forced to reimburse its lenders. Repayment to rich countries, and organizations like the IMF and World Bank could stifle the economic growth in the continent as countries that should naturally pour their revenue as capital back into their economy, are using said revenue to pay their seemingly endless debt.

