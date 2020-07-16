This follows his purported role in the infamous Airbus bribery scandal, in which millions of dollars were allegedly paid in bribes.

Mr Adam Mahama is facing charges for allegedly accepting bribe to influence a public officer.

He is also being charged for acting in collaboration with a public officer for the public officer’s private gain.

READ ALSO: We’re working to create job opportunities for the youth – Gov’t

Interpol’s arrest warrant was issued on July 10, 2020, saying Mr Adam Mahama will be extradited once he is traced.

“…assurances are given that an extradition will be sought upon arrest of the person, in conformity with national laws and/or the applicable bilateral and multilateral treaties,” a section of the warrant said.

Earlier this year, it emerged that some top Ghanaian officials allegedly received bribes from Airbus to grant the company business favours.

UK court documents revealed that the bribery scandal happened between 2009 and 2015 when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was in power.

Ghana is one of five countries caught up in the scandal, with Airbus subsequently being slapped with a £3 billion fine.

Read the details of Mr Adam Mahama’s arrest warrant below:

Interpol issues arrest for Samuel Adam Mahama over Airbus scandal

Interpol issues arrest for Samuel Adam Mahama over Airbus scandal