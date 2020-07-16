Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffuor-Awuah said the government aims to create job opportunities for the youth.

He said the youth will be engaged in the Agric, services and manufacturing sectors in a bid to reduce the job losses caused by the pandemic.

Mr. Baffuor-Awuah said this during an AGI Joint Regional Webinar for six regions.

“The major pre-occupation of the government is to make sure that people who complete school or people that have reached the working age have access to work, and as I said per Ghana’s classification, work take places within the Agric sector, the manufacturing sector and then the services sector,” he said, as quoted by Citibusiness.

“As a responsible government what we do is that we create opportunities within all these areas to make sure that people are engaged.”

The Minister said the Akufo-Addo government has made it a priority to tackle unemployment in the country.

He cited the Planting for Food and Jobs policy as one implemented by the government to create jobs.

“That is why immediately after the assumption of office, his Excellency the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched the planting for food and jobs,” Mr. Baffuor-Awuah said.

“Because we have done the study with ILO and the conclusions are that if you want to provide quick job for the masses of people, it takes little investment to be able to get more people in the agriculture sector than perhaps in all other sectors of the economy.”

Many businesses have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, while other companies have also been forced to either cut salaries of workers or lay the off outright.