IPGG applauds Akufo-Addo’s move to halt electricity export

Samuel Atta Akyea, Chair of the Energy Committee of Parliament, announced on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, that President Akufo-Addo has instructed the Volta River Authority (VRA) to reduce electricity exports to neighbouring nations due to the current intermittent power outages, known as ‘dumsor’.

In a statement issued by Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, CEO of IPGG, the group expressed satisfaction with the president’s directive.

“We are pleased that H.E. the President, as reported by Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea, Chairman of Parliament’s Energy Committee and MP for Abuakwa South, has directed the VRA to suspend electricity exports to our neighbours.

