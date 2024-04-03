ADVERTISEMENT
IPGG applauds Akufo-Addo’s move to halt electricity export

Evans Effah

The Independent Power Generators Ghana (IPGG) has praised President Akufo-Addo for directing the Volta River Authority to stop exporting electricity to neighbouring countries like Togo and Burkina Faso.

President-Akufo-Addo
The group recognizes that while this decision might not completely fix the ongoing energy crisis, it will surely bring some relief and stability to the local market.

Samuel Atta Akyea, Chair of the Energy Committee of Parliament, announced on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, that President Akufo-Addo has instructed the Volta River Authority (VRA) to reduce electricity exports to neighbouring nations due to the current intermittent power outages, known as ‘dumsor’.

In a statement issued by Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, CEO of IPGG, the group expressed satisfaction with the president’s directive.

We are pleased that H.E. the President, as reported by Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea, Chairman of Parliament’s Energy Committee and MP for Abuakwa South, has directed the VRA to suspend electricity exports to our neighbours.

“This move will provide some relief and stability to the local market by increasing supply, although it may not entirely solve the power supply challenge. It is thus commendable that H.E. the President has prioritized the domestic market, which is the right step to take at this crucial moment,” the statement concluded.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.

