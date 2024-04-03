The group recognizes that while this decision might not completely fix the ongoing energy crisis, it will surely bring some relief and stability to the local market.
IPGG applauds Akufo-Addo’s move to halt electricity export
The Independent Power Generators Ghana (IPGG) has praised President Akufo-Addo for directing the Volta River Authority to stop exporting electricity to neighbouring countries like Togo and Burkina Faso.
Recommended articles
Samuel Atta Akyea, Chair of the Energy Committee of Parliament, announced on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, that President Akufo-Addo has instructed the Volta River Authority (VRA) to reduce electricity exports to neighbouring nations due to the current intermittent power outages, known as ‘dumsor’.
In a statement issued by Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, CEO of IPGG, the group expressed satisfaction with the president’s directive.
“We are pleased that H.E. the President, as reported by Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea, Chairman of Parliament’s Energy Committee and MP for Abuakwa South, has directed the VRA to suspend electricity exports to our neighbours.
“This move will provide some relief and stability to the local market by increasing supply, although it may not entirely solve the power supply challenge. It is thus commendable that H.E. the President has prioritized the domestic market, which is the right step to take at this crucial moment,” the statement concluded.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh