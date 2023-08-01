Government seeks to include pension funds in new debt exchange strategy

Mr. Ofori-Atta clarified that although pension funds were exempted from the main DDEP, the government is still engaging with them on possible solutions.

In addition, the government has launched debt operations for cocoa bills and local US dollar-denominated bonds on July 14, 2023. Settlement for these operations is expected to take place on July 31, 2023.

The government is also working with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to provide debt relief and financing arrangements that will ensure both debt sustainability for the country and financial sustainability for the energy sector.

