Liquified Petroleum Gas marketers to petition Nana Addo over gas price increment

Kojo Emmanuel

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketing Companies are kicking against an 18 pesewas increment on every kilogramme of gas.

According to LPG, it will increase their cost of operations and overburden consumers.

The association has served notice that it will petition President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of its opposition to the increase in gas prices.

LPG is currently being sold in Ghana at GH¢6.30 per kilogramme, the highest in West Africa and Ghanaians are to pay an additional 18 pesewas on the said amount.

They expressed surprise at the government's decision to introduce more taxes on the product to defeat its own objective of trying to increase access and penetration of LPG in Ghana.

The association claims the 18 pesewas increment on a kilogramme of gas was not part of the new taxes and levies in the 2021 Budget.

The Vice-Chairman of the association, Gabriel Kumi told Accra-based Citi FM that the country stands to benefit more from access to LPG than the amount of money the government intends to raise from the price increment.

He said: "We are writing a petition to the President and everybody that matters. There are a lot of laws that have been passed in Ghana but are not operational. We are going to petition so that this law doesn't become one of those.

"We will do whatever it takes so that this tax is removed because the benefits this country stands to gain by pushing the consumption of LPG from the current 25 per cent to 50 percent far more outweigh the money we are going to gain from these taxes."

Kojo Emmanuel

