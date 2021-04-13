Liquified Petroleum Gas marketers to petition Nana Addo over gas price increment

The association claims the 18 pesewas increment on a kilogramme of gas was not part of the new taxes and levies in the 2021 Budget.

The Vice-Chairman of the association, Gabriel Kumi told Accra-based Citi FM that the country stands to benefit more from access to LPG than the amount of money the government intends to raise from the price increment.

He said: "We are writing a petition to the President and everybody that matters. There are a lot of laws that have been passed in Ghana but are not operational. We are going to petition so that this law doesn't become one of those.