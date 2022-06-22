AngloGold Ashanti responds to Obuasi youth over unemployment brouhaha

AngloGold also opined that it has given both temporary and permanent employment opportunities to thousands of locals in the areas where they operate.

The company further noted that it has invested massively and significantly in its host communities.

“Through a three-year Social Management Plan, from 2019-2021, the company has also made a significant investment in its hos communities, including in the areas of education, skills development, health, water, and sanitation, infrastructure support, and local content,” the statement added.

The statement also added that it is committed to the .

The youth of Obuasi on Tuesday demonstrated against the unemployment situation in the area and also accused the biggest mining company in the area of not providing employment for locals.

Read AGAG's full statement below:

The angry youth from the mining communities said: "We are hungry and need jobs".

The leader of the demonstration, Emmanuel Kofi Ayamga said they were engaged in community mining but AngloGold Ashanti, a mining company, stopped them.

He indicated that even though the mining company is located in the area, it does not employ them.

But the company disagrees with the youth in the statement below.