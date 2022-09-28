Bank of Ghana sends strong warning to Qwikloan defaulters

In a statement, the apex bank said data on all mobile money loan customers are available in the database of credit bureaus.

It noted that some defaulters have decided to discard their SIM cards.

BI Africa

"As a result, failure to repay such loans will attract negative repercussions on borrowers' credit reports and could subsequently adversely affect any chance of obtaining loan facilities from other financial institutions and credit providers in future," the statement added.

Earlier, Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful warned people who do owe Qwikloan do not want to have their SIM cards registered to avoid settling their loans.