ECG to release timetable for 14-day power outage

The statement further explained that due to the shut down, gas supply to some plants will be affected, hence the need for load shedding.

“The shutdown will affect gas supply to some power plants and will ultimately result in interruption of power supply to some consumers,” a statement from the Ministry of Energy on Wednesday, March 29 said.

“In the circumstance, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will shortly release a schedule to this effect.”

The Ministry also revealed that there is going to be a procurement of additional gas from Nigeria to manage the impending “adverse effects”.

"The additional supply from Nigeria will include Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) and Light Crude Oil (LCO).

“Consistent with the ‘Dum Siesie’ programme of ensuring reliable power supply through robust and necessary maintenance activities, the Ministry wishes to assure the general public that the Ministry is actively working with all stakeholders to ensure that any adverse effects of this exercise is mitigated.”