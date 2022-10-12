RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

Ghana records 37.2 % inflation rate for September

Evans Annang

The Ghana Statistical Service has announced that the country recorded an inflation rate of 37.2% for the month of September.

File Photo
According to new data released by the GSS, the rate has moved from 33.9 percent in August 2022 to 37.2 percent in September 2022.

This is a 2.0 percent month-on-month increase from the 33.9 percent rate recorded in August 2022.

However, the rate is also 37.2% higher than that of September 2021.

Year-on-Year inflation varied upwardly by 2.2 percentage points between August (31.7%) and September (33.9%) 2022.

Government Statistician, Prof Samuel Kobina Annim
Government Statistician, Prof Samuel Kobina Annim Pulse Ghana

Food inflation was 37.8% while non-food inflation was 36.8%.

Inflation for locally produced items was 35.8% while inflation for imported items was 40.7%.

Western Region recorded the highest food inflation (47.0%) and Eastern Region, the highest non-food inflation (42.0%). Eastern Region recorded the overall highest inflation (41.0%) followed closely by Western Region (40.2%) and Greater Accra Region (39.3%).

Transport (68.7%) recorded the highest rate of inflation in the Eastern Region, for food inflation in the Western Region, Fish and Other Seafood had the highest rate of inflation at 64.0%

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
