According to new data released by the GSS, the rate has moved from 33.9 percent in August 2022 to 37.2 percent in September 2022.
Ghana records 37.2 % inflation rate for September
The Ghana Statistical Service has announced that the country recorded an inflation rate of 37.2% for the month of September.
This is a 2.0 percent month-on-month increase from the 33.9 percent rate recorded in August 2022.
However, the rate is also 37.2% higher than that of September 2021.
Year-on-Year inflation varied upwardly by 2.2 percentage points between August (31.7%) and September (33.9%) 2022.
Food inflation was 37.8% while non-food inflation was 36.8%.
Inflation for locally produced items was 35.8% while inflation for imported items was 40.7%.
Western Region recorded the highest food inflation (47.0%) and Eastern Region, the highest non-food inflation (42.0%). Eastern Region recorded the overall highest inflation (41.0%) followed closely by Western Region (40.2%) and Greater Accra Region (39.3%).
Transport (68.7%) recorded the highest rate of inflation in the Eastern Region, for food inflation in the Western Region, Fish and Other Seafood had the highest rate of inflation at 64.0%
