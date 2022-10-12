Ghana records 37.2 % inflation rate for September

This is a 2.0 percent month-on-month increase from the 33.9 percent rate recorded in August 2022.

However, the rate is also 37.2% higher than that of September 2021.

Year-on-Year inflation varied upwardly by 2.2 percentage points between August (31.7%) and September (33.9%) 2022.

Pulse Ghana

Food inflation was 37.8% while non-food inflation was 36.8%.

Inflation for locally produced items was 35.8% while inflation for imported items was 40.7%.

Western Region recorded the highest food inflation (47.0%) and Eastern Region, the highest non-food inflation (42.0%). Eastern Region recorded the overall highest inflation (41.0%) followed closely by Western Region (40.2%) and Greater Accra Region (39.3%).