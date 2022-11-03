RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

'Gov’t needs to do something' - Passengers fume after another increase in transport fares

Evans Effah

Passengers are angry about the persistent increase in transport fares caused by the recent increase in fuel prices.

Trotro diaries
Fuel prices went up last week and this week. This week, the price of diesel for example went up to over GH¢23 per litre while petrol is selling at almost GH¢18 per litre.

Meanwhile, commercial drivers in the Greater Accra Region on Wednesday, November 2, also adjusted their prices higher following the increment of fuel prices on November 1.

The transport fares increased by 19 percent last week.

However, drivers say they do not have a choice but to increase their fares every time fuel prices increase at the pump.

In an interview with Citi News, some drivers at the Neoplan Station in Accra blamed the fare increment on the soaring petroleum prices.

It is not the driver’s fault. It is not the passenger’s fault… If the government can reduce the fuel prices, we will come back to the previous price because people are suffering,” one driver told Citi News.

But passengers are lamenting the current situation saying life has become unbearable.

We are just worried, and we don’t know what we are going to do now… it is very bad. The government needs to do something about it. We are suffering,” one passenger said.

On Monday, I paid GHS6 to Circle. This morning, I paid GHS7.5… the driver is even complaining that if he takes GHS100, he won’t get a gallon of diesel to buy,” another said.

Fuel prices keep increasing in Ghana due to the significant depreciation of the Cedi against the American dollar, and the appreciable increase in Gasoil price on the international fuel market.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
