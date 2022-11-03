'Gov’t needs to do something' - Passengers fume after another increase in transport fares

Meanwhile, commercial drivers in the Greater Accra Region on Wednesday, November 2, also adjusted their prices higher following the increment of fuel prices on November 1.

The transport fares increased by 19 percent last week.

However, drivers say they do not have a choice but to increase their fares every time fuel prices increase at the pump.

In an interview with Citi News, some drivers at the Neoplan Station in Accra blamed the fare increment on the soaring petroleum prices.

“It is not the driver’s fault. It is not the passenger’s fault… If the government can reduce the fuel prices, we will come back to the previous price because people are suffering,” one driver told Citi News.

Pulse Ghana

But passengers are lamenting the current situation saying life has become unbearable.

“We are just worried, and we don’t know what we are going to do now… it is very bad. The government needs to do something about it. We are suffering,” one passenger said.

“On Monday, I paid GHS6 to Circle. This morning, I paid GHS7.5… the driver is even complaining that if he takes GHS100, he won’t get a gallon of diesel to buy,” another said.