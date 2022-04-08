You’re probably thinking, “I can just pick any platform! Is it not just to sell bitcoins? That’s easy”. But it’s not as easy as it seems.

You have to select the best platform for you based on some factors such as; price, security, limit, fees and so much more.

To save you the hassle, I have done some research for you. Here are the top 5 platforms to sell bitcoins in Ghana.

Breet

Breet is an OTC crypto trading app that allows users to receive bitcoins, convert to cash and withdraw to their local bank account within minutes.

Breet is perfect for the ideal user to simply want to sell their Bitcoin in Ghana and convert to cash without worrying about cryptocurrency volatility.

Breet is 100% free as it has no deposit fee, withdrawal fee or any other hidden fees and it has no withdrawal limit. Their customer service is available 24/7 at support@breet.app and call/WhatsApp

It also supports other cryptocurrencies such as; Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

It is available in both Nigeria and Ghana at the moment.

Breet App is available on both Android and IOS.

Coinbase

Coinbase is located in San Francisco, California. They started up in 2012 and has since become one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world. What puts Coinbase ahead is its offline storage and high-class security. Cryptocurrencies available on Coinbase are; BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, EOS, XLM, TXZ, USDC, etc.

Coinbase supports many countries and currencies but they also have limited payment methods.

Paxful

Founded in USA but also available in Ghana, Paxful is one of the leading peer-to-peer crypto exchange platforms known and used by many.

Paxful only supports Bitcoin and a major pro of this exchange platform is that there are over 300 available payment options for purchasing bitcoins.

eBitpoint

eBitpoint was founded by Michael Nukpoafe in May 2017 and is based in Ghana. They offer services such as; buy/sell, exchange and also bitcoin wallet.

eBitpoint supports cryptocurrencies such as; BTC, BCH, ETH, LTC, DASH and XRP.

It is only available in Ghana.

Binance

Binance was founded by Changpeng Zhao and launched in 2017. It is one of the top crypto exchange platforms not only in Ghana but in the world as it supports almost all countries in the world.

This platform allows you to sell over 500 cryptocurrencies. Other services offered are; broker, cloud, charity, academy, and blockchain projects.

They boast of a solid user interface, Instant payment & withdrawal, responsive support and low trading fee.

Conclusion

All these platforms have really cool features that distinguish them according to their unique features, pros and cons, select which platform best suits your interest to get the most out of your Bitcoin. According to their unique features, pros and cons, select which platform best suits your interest to get the most out of your crypto.