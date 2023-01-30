According to the Managing Partner at Telecel Group, Nicholas Bourg, there is no cause for workers to be worried.
We will not sack you — Telecel assures Vodafone staff
The management of Telecel group has assured the staff of Vodafone of no layoffs as it takes over the company.
He told Citi Business news that "Not at all, we don’t have any plans to lay off anybody. That’s not the way we operate in Telecel. We proved it with different organizations that we have in different sectors.”
"Our plan is to keep every employee of Vodafone."
Vodafone Plc, the parent company of Vodafone Ghana, has sold its operations in Ghana to the Telecel Group after approval from the National Communications Authority (NCA).
In 2008, Vodafone assumed 70% ownership of the business from the Government of Ghana, becoming the majority shareholder.
Telecel group plans to offload the Ghana business mobile tower to help fund the acquisition.
Nick Read, Vodafone's chief executive officer has been focusing the group on Europe and Africa as he streamlines a sprawling operation that once extended from its Newbury, England headquarters to New Zealand.
