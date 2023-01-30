ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

We will not sack you — Telecel assures Vodafone staff

Emmanuel Tornyi

The management of Telecel group has assured the staff of Vodafone of no layoffs as it takes over the company.

Telecel and Vodafone
Telecel and Vodafone

According to the Managing Partner at Telecel Group, Nicholas Bourg, there is no cause for workers to be worried.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He told Citi Business news that "Not at all, we don’t have any plans to lay off anybody. That’s not the way we operate in Telecel. We proved it with different organizations that we have in different sectors.”

"Our plan is to keep every employee of Vodafone."

Vodafone Plc, the parent company of Vodafone Ghana, has sold its operations in Ghana to the Telecel Group after approval from the National Communications Authority (NCA).

Telecel Ghana
Telecel Ghana Pulse Ghana

In 2008, Vodafone assumed 70% ownership of the business from the Government of Ghana, becoming the majority shareholder.

Telecel group plans to offload the Ghana business mobile tower to help fund the acquisition.

Nick Read, Vodafone's chief executive officer has been focusing the group on Europe and Africa as he streamlines a sprawling operation that once extended from its Newbury, England headquarters to New Zealand.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Meet Troy Marsaw, the home remodeling expert changing the real estate game

Meet Troy Marsaw, the home remodeling expert changing the real estate game

Alex Mould

Barter gold for oil: We will not see a 20% decrease in fuel — Alex Mould

How to start a successful sport betting business in 2023

How to start a successful sport betting business in 2023

Isaac Adu-Gyamfi, Managing Director of Ianmatsun Global Services

2023 Responsible Business and Leadership Excellence (RBLE) Summit and Awards launched