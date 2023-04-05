World Bank lowers Ghana’s 2023 GDP growth rate to 2%

According to the World Bank’s April 2023 Africa Pulse Report, Ghana’s economy has been struggling with high levels of public debt and elevated inflation, fueled by a sharp weakening of the cedi.

This has led to a decline in government consumption due to high debt service and restricted access to international capital markets. Business and consumer confidence slumped in late 2022, but the Purchasing Managers Index is gradually picking up, signaling an expansion in economic activity with a score of 50.2 in February 2023.

Moreover, the Bank of Ghana raised its policy rate by a record 1,500 basis points to 29.5% in March 2023, up from 14.5% in December 2021, to curb rising inflation. The report notes that the Ghanaian economy is expected to have slowed in 2022 to 3.2%, down from 5.4% in 2021 and far below the country’s average pre-pandemic performance of 6.1%.

The recovery of economic activity in Sub-Saharan Africa is multispeed, with wide variation across countries, according to the report. The region’s moderate growth in 2022 was associated with large countries on the continent registering growth rates that were lower than their long-term average. More than half of the countries in the region are growing at rates below their long-term average. Among the 10 largest economies in Sub-Saharan Africa, eight are growing at rates that are below their long-term average growth.

Sudan, Nigeria, Angola, and Ethiopia are among the countries with weaker performance compared to their long-term growth rates. However, Congo DR is expected to become the fastest-growing country in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2023.