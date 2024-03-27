ADVERTISEMENT
Locked-up Investment Holders protest in Accra

Evans Effah

Members of the Locked-up Investment Holders Forum have taken to the streets of Accra in a passionate protest, demanding the release of their long-overdue investments from Financial Houses and Savings and Loans companies.

The group, led by the determined Dr. Adu Anane Antwi, initiated discussions with the Bank of Ghana a year ago to facilitate the redemption of their funds, yet they find themselves protesting today [March 27, 2024] due to what they perceive as a lack of sufficient action from the central bank.

Brandishing poignant placards detailing their financial struggles, the protesters converged at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park to voice their grievances.

Dr. Adu Anane Antwi emphasized the urgency of the situation, urging the Bank of Ghana to intervene by taking control of the implicated financial institutions and ensuring the rightful reimbursement of the investors.

In a bid to amplify their message, a select group of ten members has been designated to engage directly with the Finance Minister, seeking to reinforce the petition initially submitted in November 2023.

Dr. Adu Anane Antwi highlighted the group's strategic approach, emphasizing the importance of direct dialogue with key decision-makers to expedite a resolution. Despite facing adverse weather conditions, the protesters remained resolute in their quest for justice, adapting their demonstration location to the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum to ensure their voices were heard without contravening regulations.

Their determination and unity underscore the gravity of the situation, as they persist in their pursuit of financial redress and accountability.

The protest serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by investors and the imperative for swift and decisive action to safeguard their interests and restore confidence in the financial sector.

