He said the building is a legacy of the former president and it is strange that he was acknowledged.

What people forgot at the function held yesterday was that, the 20-storey building was constructed by Former President John Mahama" Dr. Spio-Garbrah revealed as he described it as "one of the most beautiful buildings" in Accra.

"John Mahama constructed the beautiful AfCFTA building; Former Trade Minister Haruna Iddrisu started it while I also supervised for its completion when I took over as the Trade Minister", he added.

According to Dr. Spio-Gabrah, "the painful aspect is that, when Akufo-Addo was mentioning names, he refused to acknowledge John Mahama and his government for the effort".

He chided President Akufo-Addo for politicising such international project without thinking about the disgrace it may bring to Ghana.

Dr. Spio-Garbrah who claimed he supervised the construction of the edifice further revealed that, he sneaked his way to the venue of the event on Monday because he was not invited by the Akufo-Addo led government.