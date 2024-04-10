March inflation surges to 25.8% from 23.2% in February; Food inflation hits 29.6%

Professor Annim disclosed that the food inflation rate also experienced a sharp increase, climbing from 27.0 percent in February to 29.6 percent in March. In contrast, non-food inflation for March was reported at 22.6 percent, indicating a significant disparity between the two sectors.

Explaining the data, Professor Annim stated, “In the month of March 2024, the rate of inflation stood at 25.8%, showing a year-on-year increase from the 23.2% recorded in February 2024. This 2.6% surge in inflation is a cause for concern, with both food and non-food sectors experiencing a notable uptick in inflation rates between February and March 2024.”

The recent surge in inflation follows a slight decline in February, where the figure stood at 23.2 percent, representing a 0.3 percentage point decrease from the 23.5 percent recorded in January.

