MTN Ghana blocks 4.8M users for failing to re-register SIMs

The directive from the NCA required all telecom operators to re-register SIM cards using the Ghana National ID card.

MTN Ghana initiated this process in October 2021, aiming to update its subscriber database with accurate and verified information. The nationwide re-registration exercise concluded at the end of May 2023.

In line with regulatory guidelines, MTN Ghana blocked a total of 5.4 million SIM cards that were not registered with the Ghana card by May 31, 2023.

However, out of this cohort, 600,000 SIM cards were successfully re-registered, leaving 4.8 million subscribers who failed to comply with the re-registration requirement.

As a result of these actions, MTN Ghana's subscriber base decreased by 6.3% to 26.8 million by the end of 2023. While the reduction in subscriber numbers reflects the company's commitment to regulatory compliance, it also underscores the importance of adhering to registration guidelines to maintain access to telecom services.

MTN Ghana remains committed to upholding industry standards and ensuring the security and integrity of its network. The company continues to work closely with regulatory authorities to implement necessary measures that promote a safe and reliable telecommunications environment for all users.

The blocking of 4.8 million SIM cards serves as a reminder to subscribers to prioritize the re-registration of their SIM cards with the Ghana card to avoid disruptions to their mobile services.