MTN Ghana declares GH¢0.05 as dividend per share for 2020

This is subject to deduction of appropriate taxes.

The number of ordinary shares in issue at the date of this declaration is 12,290,474,360.

In compliance with the requirements of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) rules, the salient dates relating to the payment of the dividend were/are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date: Wednesday, 12 May 2021.

Qualifying Date: Friday, 14 May 2021.

Dividend Payment Date: Friday, 4 June 2021.

All shareholders registered in the books of Scancom PLC at the close of business on Friday, 14 May 2021 were qualified for the final dividend, MTN Ghana’s 2020 annual report said.

“In view of the foregoing, the ex-dividend date has been set as Wednesday, 12 May 2021. Consequently, an investor purchasing MTNGH shares before this date will be entitled to the final dividend”, the report said, adding: “However, an investor buying MTNGH shares on or after Wednesday, 12 May 2021 will not be entitled to the final dividend”.

On Friday, 4 June 2021, the dividend will be transferred electronically to the bank accounts or Mobile Money wallets of shareholders who make use of these facilities.

The dividend statement was approved by the Board of Directors on 23 February 2021 and signed on its behalf by Mr Ishmael Yamson, Chairman and Mr Selorm Adadevoh, Chief Executive Officer.

MTN Ghana offers voice, data, mobile financial and other digital services to some 24.4 million customers across all 16 regions.

In 2020, the company invested GH¢1,489 million in its network.

Scancom Ltd (MTN Ghana) was incorporated in 1994 as a private limited liability company.

Pursuant to its Initial Public Offer (IPO), the regulations of Scancom Ltd. were amended in 2016 to become a public company.

MTN Ghana is part of the MTN Group, a leading emerging market mobile operator, which has operations in 21 countries in Africa and the Middle East.