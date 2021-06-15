RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

MTN bemoans data capacity deficit in Ghana; attributes it to fast increasing demand

Authors:

Pulse News

Some telecommunication operators have expressed worry about the growing demand for data and digital services, which they say is posing a serious threat to their limited infrastructure capacity.

Mr Selorm Adadevoh, MTN Ghana CEO
Mr Selorm Adadevoh, MTN Ghana CEO Pulse Ghana

According to them, currently, their infrastructure is under pressure due to the high demand for data services especially as most of the content demands are international.

Recommended articles

Speaking at a breakfast meeting in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr Selorm Adadevoh, said until they get the capacity to grow faster than demand, infrastructure will always be under pressure thereby truncating the quality of service to customers.

He said: “The situation we are in today is that the demand for data services and digital services is growing at a faster pace than new capacities coming into the market and we are calling that situation a data capacity deficit.

“It essentially means until we get capacity to grow faster than demand our infrastructure will always be under pressure".

“There are different components of the infrastructure that are under pressure".

"One of the biggest challenges in Ghana today is that a lot of our content demand is international".

"Inasmuch as we have local infrastructure that carries out traffic, to carry that bulk traffic you need enough backbone that has the capacity all around the country to give the level of consistency and to give a certain level of quality".

“So, our fibre backbone nationwide is one of our major constraints".

"We are still using significant microwaves to transmit between cities, not even in remote areas but peri-urban areas and this is a major problem".

"And even within cities, the fibre connectivities, the metro fibre, is also underdeveloped and that’s a first area that presents a challenge for us as infrastructure".

Authors:

Pulse News

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

Condom

3 things women do when they are cheating

Cheating

Abena Korkor shames Eugene Nkansah with screenshot of him begging to lick her (VIDEO)

Abena Korkor and Eugene Nkansah

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day