Newmont Ghana commiserates with victims of Apiatse explosion and offer support

Evans Effah

Newmont Ghana is supporting the relief efforts for the victims of the tragic explosion that occurred at Apiatse on Thursday, 20th January 2022 with construction materials and consumables.

The donated items including roofing sheets, iron rods, cement and other consumables were donated in response to the government’s call to support the rebuilding of the Apiatse community.

We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured speedy recovery. We recognize that this is a difficult period for all and extend our support to everyone affected,” said Francois Hardy, Regional Senior Vice President, Newmont Africa.

Newmont Ghana commends the public security services, regulatory agencies and other government organisations for their prompt emergency response and relief efforts in the wake of the tragedy.

Newmont Ghana appealed to members of the mining industry to review their high risk material transportation practices and says it looks forward to incorporating learnings from the Apiatse explosion investigation to ensure further improvements and the continued protection of lives and property.

