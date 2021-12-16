NLA releases GHS 5 million to pay outstanding lotto wins

The NLA also assured its patrons of its commitment to providing a conducive atmosphere for the game.

“On Monday December 13, 2021, NLA disbursed over GHC5 million to all Partner Banks for payment of unpaid lotto wins as a first tranche, and is committed to clearing the arrears within the next few weeks.

“The Authority remains committed to its mandate to create moments of hope and happiness through exciting lottery games and to generate revenue for national development,” the NLA statement said.

READ NLA's full statement below;

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed the Western Regional treasurer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Anna Horma Miezah, as the Deputy Director-General of the National Lottery Authority.

The newly-appointed Deputy Director-General will be assisting the Director-General of the NLA, Sammy Awuku.