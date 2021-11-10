RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

NLA seeks IGP’s assistance to clamp down on illegal lotto operators

The management of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 paid a working visit to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akufo-Dampare to seek his support for the authority’s fight against illegal lotto operators across the country.

The management of the lotteries regulatory body was led by its Director-General Mr. Sammi Awuku to the police headquarters in Accra to seek the police administration’s assistance in the direction of clamping down on illegal lotto operators.

The visit to the IGP’s office afforded the two heads of institutions the opportunity to discuss matters of mutual concern to their various institutions.

The NLA boss used the opportunity to request the Ghana Police Service to assist the authority in its bid to clamp down on illegal lottery activities across the country.

