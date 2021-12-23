Nosh: The best app for digital remittance and gift card brokerage

Its seamless user interface gives its customers great value and convenience giving it an advantage over other online platforms. Here are 6 reasons why you should jump on the NOSH app, available on Android, iOS and the Web.

Security

Equipped with top-notch security procedures, Nosh offers high-grade protection of your funds and transaction history giving you peace of mind on the platform. Privacy and all other assets involved in the use of the app are also secured. Jump on to Nosh for all your transactions without any worries about how safe you are online.

Convenience

Life is hard enough, you don’t have to add to that stress. With Nosh, stay in the comfort of your home or office or anywhere to make stress-free transactions. Avoid joining long queues or waiting long hours just to make a transaction. Go easy with a FinTech product that cares and never look back because your convenience is a priority.

Pulse Ghana

Options and Varieties

Nosh is a one-stop for all your digital transactions and gift card trading. Make immediate and no-fee withdrawals anywhere and at all times, instantly top up your wallet with your virtual bank account, buy airtime, buy data, pay bills, sell gift cards and get paid within minutes - all on one app without any hustle.

Nosh for Business

How about making your online business one that truly accepts and compliments the digital age? Nosh offers solutions for business giving great and modern avenues for cheaper payment options. Enjoy convenient payments of goods and services with security at its core while letting this financial app that works be your knight in shiny armour.

Pulse Ghana

Buy and Sell Gift Cards Easily

Do you have a gift card you do not need anymore? This platform gives you the rare opportunity to exchange your gift cards for money at discounted rates. You can also use gift cards from popular e-commerce websites as a cheaper form of payment. Gift card brokerage at its best, only on Nosh.

Help - Now & Always

There are moments in life when we all need help. For the times when you need help, Nosh will always be there - now and always. Customer service is always available to answer questions and give options. Consumers can reach them via the in-app live chat, send an email or simple make a call. Your response will be right at the doorstep. Easy and convenient.

Get yourself a FinTech service that provides you with full options. Transaction speed does not take 600 years like ‘dem other platforms’, it’s instant. You get free withdrawal charges instead of ridiculous fees, real-time notifications for an update on all important details and a secured platform that is second to none.