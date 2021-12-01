NPA sanctions 102 OMCs for flouting petroleum downstream regulations

According to him, the OMCs were punished for flouting the petroleum downstream regulations among others.

“I have been in office for four months and in these months, I have punished many companies”.

“There are times I have to sign penalties for 102 OMCs,” Dr Abdul-Hamid revealed while addressing stakeholders at the launch of TotalEnergies’ rebranded lubricants in Accra.

Although Ghana is a small country in West Africa, Dr Abdul-Hamid noted that 170 Oil Marketing Companies are operating in the country.

In his view, this is, perhaps, the biggest in Africa, adding: “It suggests to me it is a very competitive petroleum downstream.”

He said in such intense competitive situations, there is a tendency for players to cut corners and break the rules to make a profit.

Sounding a word of caution to the industry players, the tough-talking NPA CEO said the era when the regulator relaxed was over.

“We are no longer in the era when the NPA looked the other way for people to break rules of the industry with impunity. It’s not going to happen”.

“Once you play by the rules, NPA will also fairly regulate the industry,” he stated.

Dr Abdul-Hamid, singling out TotalEnergies for praise for playing by the rules of the industry, urged them to continue adhering to standards.