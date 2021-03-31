NPRA to prosecute employers who default on paying pension of employees

“We have introduced a risk-based supervision system which is going to help regulate the industry and get real report from them in terms of the risks that are available in the industry.

“So we’ve put in this supervision system and also we want to roll out a pensions college which will help with the knowledge and understanding of the practitioners in the industry so that they will be able to understand what their roles and responsibilities are especially as trustees and how to look after the funds that they look after on behalf of the contributors.