RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

NPRA to prosecute employers who default on paying pension of employees

Authors:

Evans Effah

The Attorney General’s Department has given the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) the legal backing to prosecute employers who fail to comply with and pay the pension of employees.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NPRA, Hayford Atta-Krofi

Photo: Pulse Ghana

The prosecutorial powers now allow to prosecute employers who default in paying employees’ pension contributions to the appropriate trustees as demanded by the law.

Recommended articles

According to the Chief Executive of the Authority, Hayford Atta-Krofi, the powers to prosecute defaulters will make his office operations easier and increase transparency.

He added that the Pension College will begin operations in the second quarter of this year.

Speaking at a media engagement in Accra on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, he said

“We have introduced a risk-based supervision system which is going to help regulate the industry and get real report from them in terms of the risks that are available in the industry.

“So we’ve put in this supervision system and also we want to roll out a pensions college which will help with the knowledge and understanding of the practitioners in the industry so that they will be able to understand what their roles and responsibilities are especially as trustees and how to look after the funds that they look after on behalf of the contributors.

“And then also we’ve been given the powers to also prosecute. There are a number of employers who default in paying contributions on behalf of their employees and when they retire, it becomes very difficult for them to retire on a decent pension and we’ve been given that power to be able to prosecute these defaulting employers.”

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

“I cut her neck with a cutlass; pastor said she was a witch” - Woman says after killing mother

We will sleep with you before we give you roles - Ola Michael tells actress (VIDEO)

“Oh sorry, wrong house” – Robber says as woman wakes up to find him staring at her

Kumerican rapper Jay Bahd posts a video of himself receiving BJ, says “I only sex to release stress”

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

My mom is dating a guy my age and I’m the one having nightmares

“This is extreme!” – People scream as judge sentences 2 brothers to death for stealing phones…

4 deep secrets you should never tell your partner

She thought I died; Rick Ross recounts fainting during sex due to substance abuse (VIDEO)

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Sarkodie: Inside life of one of Ghana's richest musicians

Sarkodie cars

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around. [Credit: LovePanky]