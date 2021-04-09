RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Pensioners to receive pension allowance through mobile money from this quarter - SSNIT

Authors:

Pulse News

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust has revealed its readiness to pay pensions through mobile money from the second quarter of 2021..

This was made public by the Director General of SSNIT, John Ofori-Tenkorang, in an interview on Asaase Radio in Accra.

“Very soon and within this second quarter we are going to roll out the ability to pay contributions and pensions through mobile money for the people that are very remote…”

He added, “So if you wanted to pay me and you’re an employer in a little village far away from a bank you can send me the money through mobile money. And then you also retiring in a nice village and you don’t want to come to the nearest bank to collect your money for your monthly pension, we’ll try to send some of that also through to you via mobile money.

“We are going to try to roll it out this quarter,” Ofori-Tenkorang said.

