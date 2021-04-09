Pensioners to receive pension allowance through mobile money from this quarter - SSNIT

“Very soon and within this second quarter we are going to roll out the ability to pay contributions and pensions through mobile money for the people that are very remote…”

He added, “So if you wanted to pay me and you’re an employer in a little village far away from a bank you can send me the money through mobile money. And then you also retiring in a nice village and you don’t want to come to the nearest bank to collect your money for your monthly pension, we’ll try to send some of that also through to you via mobile money.