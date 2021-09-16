RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Photos: Instagram goes “gaga” over latest photos of Elvis Justice Bedi

Authors:

Pulse News

To many who follow Mr Serendipity, Elvis Justice Bedi mostly known for his clean sheet and incomparable trading signals on telegram can attest to the fact, impacting is his priority.

Elvis Justice Bedi
Elvis Justice Bedi

Followers were shocked over the amazing photos posted on Instagram during and after his Europe Tour with Eagle Fx.

“Krasnodar was my favorite city to visit! So many dope people. My new family. Thanks for making my stay fun. God bless everyone”

He is yet to disclose his next tour but rumors circulating might be the United Kingdom.

Mr Serendipity, Elvis Justice Bedi
Mr Serendipity, Elvis Justice Bedi Pulse Ghana
