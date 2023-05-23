Prudential: A company that prioritizes financial literacy

This April, our financial literacy advocacy activities reached about 500 market women across Ghana.

Staff and agents visited the Mallam Market and Sunyani Market to enlighten women on the need to take their financial independence into their own hands. They encouraged them to consider saving, investment and retirement plans.

Beyond this, the financial literacy train stopped at various tertiary institutions across Ghana to engage students in those institutions through the Prudent Sika Sukuu conference, another financial literacy programme.

This conference was held in Koforidua Technical University, Central University and University of Energy and Natural Resources and had various speakers, who enlightened students on pensions, investments, insurance and new and emerging ways of making money.

These conferences were attended by approximately 250 students.

Over the last eight years, Prudential Life, in collaboration with Junior Achievement Ghana, has been executing a financial literacy project called ChaChing.

The project, which targets primary school pupils within the ages of 10- 15, teaches them the concepts of earning, spending, saving and donating. The programme has reached thousands of children across the country during this period.

