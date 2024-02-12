Severe weather a major factor in Access Bank Group CEO's helicopter tragedy

However, due to the congestion at the Vegas airport, their private jet was rerouted to Palm Springs, California, where they landed.

Facing a lengthy two-and-a-half-hour drive from Palm Springs to the Super Bowl venue, Dr. Wigwe made the decision to utilize a helicopter despite the inclement weather prevailing at the time, ultimately leading to the tragic outcome.

Official confirmation of the accident came in a statement issued by Access Holdings, signed by Sunday Ekwochi, the Group Company Secretary. The statement expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Dr. Wigwe, highlighting his pivotal role in the company's growth and transformation since joining Access Bank Plc in 2002.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Abubakar Jimoh, Chairman of Access Holdings, mourned the loss of Dr. Wigwe, praising his intellect, personal qualities, and extensive business experience.