ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Soft-skinned bullion vans will no longer be used for transporting cash

Evans Effah

Following the increasing spate of robbery on bullion vans, the Association of Bullion Van Operators in Ghana has announced the withdrawal of all soft-skinned bullion vans from operations across the country.

Soft-skinned bullion vans withdrawn
Soft-skinned bullion vans withdrawn

In an interview with Citi FM, the President of the Association, Alhaji Iddi Sumiala said, armoured vans will now be used for the transportation of cash across the country.

Recommended articles

The Association also noted that banks have been warned not to accept soft-skinned vans into their premises.

The Ghana Police Service has also threatened to withdraw its men from bank escort duties if the soft-skinned vans are not withdrawn.

The association had earlier assured the public that no soft-skinned vehicle will be used for transporting cash starting from July 1, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

But in an interview on Citi FM, Alhaji Sumaila stated that the association is committed to ensuring that all banks across the country utilize the available 150 bullion vans before the specified deadline.

This decision comes in response to the increasing incidents of armed robbery attacks on bullion vans in the country.

The most recent attack occurred earlier this month when four armed robbers targeted a bullion van in Ablekuma, Accra, resulting in the death of the police escort.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mike Adenuga

Nigeria’s 3rd richest man Mike Adenuga has lost almost half of his wealth, here’s why

The Blue Nile river passes through the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), near Guba in Ethiopia

Egypt and Ethiopia decide to settle their Nile River dispute following a decade of hostility

Apple is set to change its pricing system in Nigeria, Tanzania, and Egypt

Apple is set to change its pricing system in Nigeria, Tanzania, and Egypt

The carbon credit markets have become key to the race to net zero.edg3D/Getty Images

From forests to funds: Tanzania’s Sh46.9 trillion carbon market set to experience a revolution