In an interview with Citi FM, the President of the Association, Alhaji Iddi Sumiala said, armoured vans will now be used for the transportation of cash across the country.
Soft-skinned bullion vans will no longer be used for transporting cash
Following the increasing spate of robbery on bullion vans, the Association of Bullion Van Operators in Ghana has announced the withdrawal of all soft-skinned bullion vans from operations across the country.
The Association also noted that banks have been warned not to accept soft-skinned vans into their premises.
The Ghana Police Service has also threatened to withdraw its men from bank escort duties if the soft-skinned vans are not withdrawn.
The association had earlier assured the public that no soft-skinned vehicle will be used for transporting cash starting from July 1, 2023.
But in an interview on Citi FM, Alhaji Sumaila stated that the association is committed to ensuring that all banks across the country utilize the available 150 bullion vans before the specified deadline.
This decision comes in response to the increasing incidents of armed robbery attacks on bullion vans in the country.
The most recent attack occurred earlier this month when four armed robbers targeted a bullion van in Ablekuma, Accra, resulting in the death of the police escort.
