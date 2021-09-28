SSNIT deletes 22,920 ghost names; saves GHC16.24m

Pensioner certificates are issued to pensioners aged 72 who retired under PNDCL 247 and 75 years for those who retired under Act 766 and are renewed annually.

At the start of 2021, the Trust indicated it had saved about GH¢144 million from the deactivation of accounts of some 11,478 pensioners since 2018. Since 2018, the Trust has, on a monthly basis, been deleting the names of pensioners aged 72 and above who fail to complete or renew their Pensioner Certificates. This was, however, halted in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.