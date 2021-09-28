SSNIT deletes 22,920 ghost names; saves GHC16.24m

Per the Trust, the deactivation exercise – a mechanism put in place by the Trust to ensure that pension is paid to only retirees who are alive – has saved it about GH¢16.24 million in pension payments in September 2021.
The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has this year deleted from its payroll the names of some 22,920 pensioners, aged 72 and above, who failed to complete or renew their pensioner certificates as of August 31, 2021.
Pensioner certificates are issued to pensioners aged 72 who retired under PNDCL 247 and 75 years for those who retired under Act 766 and are renewed annually.
At the start of 2021, the Trust indicated it had saved about GH¢144 million from the deactivation of accounts of some 11,478 pensioners since 2018. Since 2018, the Trust has, on a monthly basis, been deleting the names of pensioners aged 72 and above who fail to complete or renew their Pensioner Certificates. This was, however, halted in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This exercise is meant to ensure that pensions are paid to the right persons. However, in cases where an account is deactivated, the Trust will reactivate such account when the pensioner renews their certificates.
