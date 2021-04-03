Sunyani Technical University targets 2030 to manufacture electric vehicles

“France and the United Kingdom are looking to ban the sale of gas and diesel-powered vehicles from 2023. China, the largest automotive market in the world has publicly started charting a plan for an all-out ban on vehicles powered by internal combustion engines”, he added.

“This is why the STU has taken the leading role to ensure that this dream is realised as soon as possible”, Dr Wiafe said.

Arnold Amoateng Anokye, the operations manager of Solar Taxi Limited, said the manufacturing of electric vehicles was not a new phenomenon and started around the 1800s.

Dr Rajalingam Sakthivelsamy, the head of the electrical and electronics department of STU, said the university envisages to produce its first electric vehicle by 2030.

He said the university has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Solar Taxi Limited and Ghana- EVAFRICA, in a joint initiative by Skill Shark Edutech in India to achieve this vision.