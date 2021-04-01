Here are the BoG approved e-money issuers & payment service providers you should deal with

The Central Bank of Ghana has released the list of companies licensed and approved to operate as electronic money issuers and payment service providers for business transactions in the country.
Below is the full list of approved firms.
Dedicated electronic money issuers
- Airtel Mobile Commerce (Ghana) Limited
- GCB G-Money
- Yup Ghana Limited
- Vodafone Mobile Financial Services Limited
- Zeepay Ghana Limited
Payment service providers
- AppsNmobile Solutions Limited
- Bsystems Limited
- Cellulant Ghana Limited
- Dreamoval Limited
- Emergent Payments Ghana Limited
- Etranzact Limited
- ExpressPay Ghana Limited
- Fast Pace Transfer Limited
- Global Accelerex Ghana Ltd
- Halges Financial Technologies Limited
- Hubtel Limited
- IT Consortium Limited
- MFS Ghana Limited
- Moolre Limited
- Nfortics Ghana Limited
- Nsano Limited
- PaySwitch Ghana Limited
- Transsnet Payments Ghana Limited
- Techfin Innovations Ltd
- ZappGhana Limited
- Titan Payment Systems