Here are the BoG approved e-money issuers & payment service providers you should deal with

The Central Bank of Ghana has released the list of companies licensed and approved to operate as electronic money issuers and payment service providers for business transactions in the country.

This follows the passage of the Payment Systems and Services Act, 2019 (Act 987) in accordance with the licensing application pack for payment service providers.

The Act amended and consolidated the laws relating to payment systems, payment services and to regulate institutions that carry on payment service and electronic money business and to provide for related matters.

According to the Bank of Ghana, these institutions have received regulatory approval to do business with the public.

The list include five dedicated electronic money issuers and 21 payment service providers.

Below is the full list of approved firms.

  1. Airtel Mobile Commerce (Ghana) Limited
  2. GCB G-Money
  3. Yup Ghana Limited
  4. Vodafone Mobile Financial Services Limited
  5. Zeepay Ghana Limited
  1. AppsNmobile Solutions Limited
  2. Bsystems Limited
  3. Cellulant Ghana Limited
  4. Dreamoval Limited
  5. Emergent Payments Ghana Limited
  6. Etranzact Limited
  7. ExpressPay Ghana Limited
  8. Fast Pace Transfer Limited
  9. Global Accelerex Ghana Ltd
  10. Halges Financial Technologies Limited
  11. Hubtel Limited
  12. IT Consortium Limited
  13. MFS Ghana Limited
  14. Moolre Limited
  15. Nfortics Ghana Limited
  16. Nsano Limited
  17. PaySwitch Ghana Limited
  18. Transsnet Payments Ghana Limited
  19. Techfin Innovations Ltd
  20. ZappGhana Limited
  21. Titan Payment Systems

