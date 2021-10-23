There is a direct correlation between Ghana’s housing deficit and unemployment - Dr. Amoah

Speaking on the subject in an interview with Accra based Happy FM, Dr. Amoah alluded that the housing deficit problem in Ghana will not go away anytime soon unless the government is able to deal with joblessness and low salaries/incomes in the country.

According to him, even though successive governments have attempted to solve the housing deficit in the country, the problem still lingers because people don't have jobs and those who have jobs are not paid well, to be able to afford the purchase of a house.

“If we don’t solve this problem of joblessness and low salaries, this problem of ours will be there forever because you need to create wealth to support the purchase of a house. To be able to afford a house you must have a job first and the job must pay,” he told Happy FM in the interview.

The astute businessman urged the government to also ensure that the housing policy available considers or factors in the low and middle income class, such that they can also have access to housing in the country.

The most recent official data on the distribution of housing in Ghana reports that there were 2,181,975 houses countrywide even though a total of 3,877,418 dwelling units or places of abode were also recorded.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s capital city, Accra, is said to be the second most expensive city in the world in terms of the property price to income ratio.