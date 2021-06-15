RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Top 10 richest businessmen in Ghana and their net worth you need to know

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Ghana is a middle-income country with vast resources at its disposal.

Ibrahim Mahama and Joseph Siaw Agyepong
Ibrahim Mahama and Joseph Siaw Agyepong Pulse Ghana

The country is endowed with natural resources like hydrocarbons, industrial materials, and precious metals and has been going leaps and bounds towards being recognised in the globe when it comes to wealth and riches.

Recommended articles

Ghana's stock exchange ranks as the 5th largest in Africa and also ranks as the worlds' second-largest producer of cocoa.

The vast resources have poised the country to rank as a middle-income country.

The economy of the country has paved the way for some notable billionaires and millionaires in the country.

Pulse.com.gh lists the 10 richest businessmen in the country and their net worth and here they are.

Trasacco Group, headed by Ernesto, has vested interests in agriculture, mining, forestry, and real estate development.

Trasacco Estate Development Company, a subsidiary of Trasacco, has over $500 million invested in ongoing projects across Ghana.

He has a net worth of around $1.3 billion making him one of the most influential Ghanaian billionaires.

He is one of the most prominent and wealthiest Ghanaian businessmen.

Jonah is the executive chairman of Jonah Capital, an equity fund based in Johannesburg, South Africa

In June 2003, Jonah became the first Ghanaian to be knighted in the 21st century when he was presented with an honorary knighthood (KBE) by the Prince of Wales, in recognition of his achievements as an African businessman, a leading business executive from the Commonwealth, and an international public figure

Sir Sam Jonah ranks as the second richest man in Ghana. His net worth is $1.2 billion.

Sam Jonah
Sam Jonah Pulse Ghana

The 3rd on the list of the top 10 richest men in Ghana is Nabil Edmond Moukarzel. Nabil Edmond Moukarzel is the 3rd richest man in Ghana, with an estimated net worth of $900 million.

He owns the largest shares in Finatrade, one of the largest food manufacturing and distribution companies in West Africa.

Finatrade has many subsidiaries like Akuafo Adamfo, Ghana Market Direct Ltd, Continental Commodity Trading Company, Sucatrade, etc.

Nabil Edmond Moukarzel
Nabil Edmond Moukarzel Pulse Ghana

Ibrahim Mahama is the fourth richest man in Ghana, with an estimated net worth of $860 million.

He is the younger brother to former President John Mahama.

Ibrahim Mahama owns Engineers and Planners, a company focused on hiring heavy-duty vehicles and machinery as well as Dzata cement.

Ibrahim Mahama
Ibrahim Mahama Pulse Ghana

Alhaji Mohammed is a Ghanaian of Lebanese origin with a net worth of $850 million, making him one of Ghana's rich men.

He has numerous investments, including a business engagement with BBC Industrial (Ghana) Limited, whereby he serves as the Board Chairman.

Anthony Irani and Edmund Irani are popularly known as the Irani brothers and sometimes referred to as the Irani family.

The Irani brothers founded the Irani family, they live in Ghana, but like Mohammed Ahmed Odaymat, they are also of Lebanese descent.

They founded the Irani Brothers & Others Limited in 1967, a manufacturing company that produces flour.

The Irani family acquired its wealth by stabilizing the company to account for over 60% of Ghana's wheat flour. The Irani brothers and other LTD export at least 180,000 metric tons of wheat annually to mill into bread and other pastries.

Patricia Poku Diaby is also another richest businesswoman in Ghana.

She started by working in her family business, trading, and transportation.

Patricia Poku Diaby later created the company Plot Enterprise Group in Ivory Coast. Patricia Poku Diaby also set up Plot Enterprise Ghana.

Plot Enterprise Ghana is a Ghanaian indigenous company with a focus on cocoa processing. The company in Ghana was fully functional in 2010 and equipped with state-of-the-art machines and plants.

One of the plants located in Takoradi, Ghana, is valued at $90 million. Her company exports its products to the US, Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Ms. Patricia Poku-Diaby (CEO of Plot Enterprise Group)
Ms. Patricia Poku-Diaby (CEO of Plot Enterprise Group) ece-auto-gen

Kwabena Duffuor also ranks as the richest person in Ghana, with an estimated net worth of $680 million.

He was the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana. In 1999, Kwabena Duffuor was named one of the four best central Bank Governors globally.

The licence of his bank, Unibank was revoked by the Central bank of Ghana citing that "the bank failed to meet the GH¢400 million capital required as of 31st December 2018."

Kwabena Duffuor
Kwabena Duffuor Pulse Ghana

The family is worth $650 million.

The fortune is generated from the Vanguard Group of companies.

The family consists of Awuah Kingsley Kwame Awuah-Darko, Daniel Awuah-Darko Jnr, David Awuah-Darko, and Harold Awuah-Darko.

Joseph established the Jospong Group conglomerate that has more than 32 subsidiaries all over Ghana.

The conglomerate that has amassed millionaire around $600 million has business operations in 11 Ghanaian industries, and it is still growing and expanding its footing.

Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Zoomlion boss
Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Zoomlion boss Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

Condom

Abena Korkor shames Eugene Nkansah with screenshot of him begging to lick her (VIDEO)

Abena Korkor and Eugene Nkansah

3 things women do when they are cheating

Cheating

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day