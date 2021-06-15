Ghana's stock exchange ranks as the 5th largest in Africa and also ranks as the worlds' second-largest producer of cocoa.

The vast resources have poised the country to rank as a middle-income country.

The economy of the country has paved the way for some notable billionaires and millionaires in the country.

Pulse.com.gh lists the 10 richest businessmen in the country and their net worth and here they are.

Ernesto Taricone

Trasacco Group, headed by Ernesto, has vested interests in agriculture, mining, forestry, and real estate development.

Trasacco Estate Development Company, a subsidiary of Trasacco, has over $500 million invested in ongoing projects across Ghana.

He has a net worth of around $1.3 billion making him one of the most influential Ghanaian billionaires.

Sir Sam Jonah

He is one of the most prominent and wealthiest Ghanaian businessmen.

Jonah is the executive chairman of Jonah Capital, an equity fund based in Johannesburg, South Africa

In June 2003, Jonah became the first Ghanaian to be knighted in the 21st century when he was presented with an honorary knighthood (KBE) by the Prince of Wales, in recognition of his achievements as an African businessman, a leading business executive from the Commonwealth, and an international public figure

Sir Sam Jonah ranks as the second richest man in Ghana. His net worth is $1.2 billion.

Pulse Ghana

Nabil Edmond Moukarzel

The 3rd on the list of the top 10 richest men in Ghana is Nabil Edmond Moukarzel. Nabil Edmond Moukarzel is the 3rd richest man in Ghana, with an estimated net worth of $900 million.

He owns the largest shares in Finatrade, one of the largest food manufacturing and distribution companies in West Africa.

Finatrade has many subsidiaries like Akuafo Adamfo, Ghana Market Direct Ltd, Continental Commodity Trading Company, Sucatrade, etc.

Pulse Ghana

Ibrahim Mahama

Ibrahim Mahama is the fourth richest man in Ghana, with an estimated net worth of $860 million.

He is the younger brother to former President John Mahama.

Ibrahim Mahama owns Engineers and Planners, a company focused on hiring heavy-duty vehicles and machinery as well as Dzata cement.

Pulse Ghana

Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed Odyamat

Alhaji Mohammed is a Ghanaian of Lebanese origin with a net worth of $850 million, making him one of Ghana's rich men.

He has numerous investments, including a business engagement with BBC Industrial (Ghana) Limited, whereby he serves as the Board Chairman.

The Irani Family

Anthony Irani and Edmund Irani are popularly known as the Irani brothers and sometimes referred to as the Irani family.

The Irani brothers founded the Irani family, they live in Ghana, but like Mohammed Ahmed Odaymat, they are also of Lebanese descent.

They founded the Irani Brothers & Others Limited in 1967, a manufacturing company that produces flour.

The Irani family acquired its wealth by stabilizing the company to account for over 60% of Ghana's wheat flour. The Irani brothers and other LTD export at least 180,000 metric tons of wheat annually to mill into bread and other pastries.

Patricia Poku Diaby

Patricia Poku Diaby is also another richest businesswoman in Ghana.

She started by working in her family business, trading, and transportation.

Patricia Poku Diaby later created the company Plot Enterprise Group in Ivory Coast. Patricia Poku Diaby also set up Plot Enterprise Ghana.

Plot Enterprise Ghana is a Ghanaian indigenous company with a focus on cocoa processing. The company in Ghana was fully functional in 2010 and equipped with state-of-the-art machines and plants.

One of the plants located in Takoradi, Ghana, is valued at $90 million. Her company exports its products to the US, Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Kwabena Duffuor

Kwabena Duffuor also ranks as the richest person in Ghana, with an estimated net worth of $680 million.

He was the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana. In 1999, Kwabena Duffuor was named one of the four best central Bank Governors globally.

The licence of his bank, Unibank was revoked by the Central bank of Ghana citing that "the bank failed to meet the GH¢400 million capital required as of 31st December 2018."

Pulse Ghana

The Awuah-Darko Family

The family is worth $650 million.

The fortune is generated from the Vanguard Group of companies.

The family consists of Awuah Kingsley Kwame Awuah-Darko, Daniel Awuah-Darko Jnr, David Awuah-Darko, and Harold Awuah-Darko.

Joseph Siaw Agyepong

Joseph established the Jospong Group conglomerate that has more than 32 subsidiaries all over Ghana.

The conglomerate that has amassed millionaire around $600 million has business operations in 11 Ghanaian industries, and it is still growing and expanding its footing.