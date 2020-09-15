Sometimes it’s difficult to save, but it’s harder to invest, which takes longer periods for your money to mature and generate dividends.

That is where the investment banks come in. Investment banking simply deals with entrusting your money into the hands of financial service companies to make transactions on your behalf.

Unlike commercial banks, investment banks do not always take deposits. Rather, it involves trading securities for cash.

Below are 10 of the top investment banks in Ghana at the moment:

Databank

Investment banks in Ghana: Data Bank

Established in 1990, the Databank Group has been one of the most consistent and trustworthy investment banks in the country.

The institution offers a wide range of investment products aimed at ensuring the financial independence of their clients.

Databank’s investment packages include Epack, MFund, and ArkFund, among others.

Republic Bank

Investment banks in Ghana: Republic Bank

The Republic Bank is a subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) of Trinidad & Tobago.

Their services include Corporate, Commercial and Retail Banking; Investment Banking; Mortgage Banking and Micro Finance.

The Bank’s investment packages include Brain Child Account, Susu Plus Account, HomeSave Account and 55plus Account.

National Investment Bank

Investment banks in Ghana: National Investment Bank

The National Investment Bank (NIB) is one of very few financial institutions with branches in all 16 regions of Ghana.

The Bank has 70% of its portfolio as loans to the private sector and is a major lender to the Manufacturing, Building and Construction and Agro-processing sectors.

NIB operates on fixed deposits and treasury bills.

EDC Ghana

Investment banks in Ghana: Ecobank Ghana

EDC Ghana part of Ecobank, which operates in 32 countries across Africa and in 2011, merged with the Trust Bank after receiving approval from Bank of Ghana.

Its investment packages include Fixed Income Fund, Money Market Fund and Ecobank TBILL4ALL investment packages.

STANLIB Ghana Limited

Investment Banks in Ghana: STANLIB Ghana Limited

STANLIB Ghana Limited is licensed with the Ghana Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is registered with the National Pensions Regulatory Authority.

Incorporated in 2007, their investments packages include STANLIB Cash Trust and STANLIB Income Fund Trust,

First National Bank

Investment banks in Ghana: First National Bank

The First National Bank Ghana is a subsidiary of the FirstRand Group and recently acquired GHL Bank, which used to be a market leader in the Ghanaian mortgage market.

The bank has different packages for fixed deposits with interest rates ranging from 5% to 10% per annum.

Fidelity Bank

Investment banks in Ghana: Fidelity Bank Ghana

Fidelity Bank is a master in investor relations and has great investment packages for persons willing to play the long game.

The investment packages include Fidelity Reserve Account, Fidelity Bright Kids Account, Fidelity Easy Save Account, Fidelity Lifestyle Investment Plan, etc.

Agricultural Development Bank of Ghana

Investment banks in Ghana: Agricultural Development Bank

The Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) is a government-owned development and commercial bank in Ghana.

The institution engages in corporate banking, retail banking, risk management, treasury management and has an agribusiness division.

Standard Chartered Bank

Investment banks in Ghana: Standard Chartered Bank

The Standard Chartered Bank is British multinational banking and financial services which operates in over 70 countries across the world.

The Bank’s investment packages include Mutual Fund, which aims to purchase securities by gathering money from investors, the Wealth Builder and Fixed Income Securities.

Cal Bank

Investment banks in Ghana: Cal Bank

Cal Bank has been in existence since 1990 and is one of the leading financial institutions when it comes to banking solutions.

Its investment packages include the Calbank InvestPlus Account, Calbank SuperSave Account and Treasury Bills.