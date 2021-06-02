RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Transport fares up by 13% effective Saturday June 5

Pulse News

The Road Transport operators have increased transport fares by 13 percent effective Saturday, June 5, 2021.

According to a statement released on behalf of the road transport operators, this is the first schedule of increase in public transport fares for the year 2021.

The statement released on Wednesday, June 2, further noted that the increase will enable the transport operators to accommodate the increase in the prices of fuel.

In line with the administrative Arrangement on Public Transport Fares the Road Transport operators have received the prices of various components that go into, the running of, commercial transport services.

“After long and difficult negotiations with stakeholders, a 13 per cent upward adjustment in public transport fares across all categories of services has been agreed upon,” the statement stated.

Following the increase in petrol prices, other groups like the Ghana Committed Drivers Association, the Truth Drivers Union, Concern Drivers Association and other unions and associations announced a 20 percent increase in transport fares effective Monday, May 17.

Pulse News

