Transport fares up by 13% effective Saturday June 5

The statement released on Wednesday, June 2, further noted that the increase will enable the transport operators to accommodate the increase in the prices of fuel.

“In line with the administrative Arrangement on Public Transport Fares the Road Transport operators have received the prices of various components that go into, the running of, commercial transport services.

“After long and difficult negotiations with stakeholders, a 13 per cent upward adjustment in public transport fares across all categories of services has been agreed upon,” the statement stated.