The UPSHIFT project, which is fully funded by UNICEF, seeks to equip the youth of Asokore Mampong, especially those in the Aboabo community and its environs, with the mindset of becoming social innovators and entrepreneurs.
UNICEF teams up with Kumasi Hive for UPSHIFT Social Entrepreneurship Durbar
The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), in collaboration with Kumasi Hive, has successfully held the UPSHIFT Social Entrepreneurship Durbar.
The programme was attended by a host of community leaders and key stakeholders, who gave valuable contributions.
The UPSHIFT Project came to an end with a grand durbar at the Islamic Education Unit at Asawase near the Central mosque in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.
The durbar, which was held on October 16, 2021, had Shakib Mohammed, the headmaster of Wataniya Islamic school, as the keynote speaker.
The event was themed: “The role of the Zongo Youth in Entrepreneurship and National Development."
Addressing the gathering, Mr. Mohammed expressed his excitement over the opportunity given to the youth of his community to join such a life-changing training.
He noted that such projects will help to get rid of the perception people have about the Zongo youth.
Meanwhile, those who participated had the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to the invited guests.
Two past interns were also given the opportunity to share their experiences from the internship and how the training has impacted their lives.
At the end of the summit, all trainees were presented with certificates, while other individuals and stakeholders were presented with awards and citations to appreciate their selfless dedication and support towards the successful completion of the project.
These include the award for Best Social Innovation, Most Committed Trainee, Outstanding Stakeholder, etc.
