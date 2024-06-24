ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Ursula Owusu explains how Surfline and other broadband companies collapsed

Evans Annang

The Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has attributed the collapse of broadband service providers, such as Surfline, to the 2015 decision to auction the 4G spectrum to mobile networks, particularly MTN.

Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.
Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

In an interview with Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show, Owusu-Ekuful explained that this move gave mobile operators an undue advantage, undermining local broadband operators.

Recommended articles

She mentioned ongoing discussions with these operators to explore support measures to ensure their viability.

The minister highlighted that the initial promise of exclusivity to broadband providers was compromised by the subsequent auction.

“It is as if we gave with one hand and took with the other. I have had extensive conversations with them to see how we can support them and it is not just Surfline which exited the market but Blue Broadband was also in there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She told Bernard Avle that putting up the 4G spectrum for auction began weakening the broadband providers.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful
Ursula Owusu-Ekuful Pulse Ghana

“Government sold spectrum to local operators to do broadband on the understanding that they would be given exclusivity in that space, while mobile network operators did voice and procured data services from them [broadband operators] if they wanted to give those data services to their subscribers.

“After promising them exclusivity, we went ahead and auctioned the 4G to these same big players, who MTN then acquired the spectrum because it has so much more financial muscle than these local entities and so MTN cornered the market."

The Minister has also clarified that MTN, one of Ghana’s leading telecommunications companies, has not been excluded from the 5G rollout plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 30, when the government announced its plans to introduce 5G within the next six months, industry experts expressed concerns about why MTN was not part of the consortium – Next-Gen InfraCo (NGIC) – tasked with implementing the 5G network.

She refuted the claims that MTN was deliberately excluded, calling them a false alarm and far from the truth.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

World Bank

World Bank approves $260m cash for Ghana to support energy sector

Binance celebrates landmark achievement: 200 million registered users worldwide

Binance celebrates landmark achievement: 200 million registered users worldwide

Top offshore drilling companies [Marine Insight]

Top 10 biggest offshore drilling companies in the world by revenue

Dr Mohammed Amin Adam Finance Minister

We're a caring govt — Finance Minister announces an end to debt restructuring