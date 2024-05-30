'Yam phone' users, it’s time to upgrade: 5G is coming - Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

During a press conference on Thursday, May 30, 2024, Minister Owusu-Ekuful revealed that the government plans to launch 5G services within the next six months. The rollout will be spearheaded by Next-Gen InfraCo (NGIC), a consortium including the government of Ghana and seven partners: Ascend Digital, K-NET, Radisys, Nokia, Tech Mahindra, and two telecommunications companies, AT Ghana and Telecel Ghana.

The Minister highlighted that global tech giant Microsoft has also shown interest in the project, with discussions set to begin soon. NGIC will be the first entity to build a nationwide 4G/5G Mobile Broadband Shared Infrastructure in Ghana.

"The introduction of 5G services is poised to advance Ghana's digital agenda,"Minister Owusu-Ekuful stated . "This will benefit sectors such as education, healthcare, and digital payments, reducing the digital divide and enhancing financial inclusion."

The consortium's equity will be shared among the public of Ghana, Ascend Digital, K-NET, all mobile operators in Ghana, and other private investors, including potential technology providers.

This multi-partner initiative aims to support NGIC in deploying the necessary network infrastructure and services, addressing both enterprise and consumer markets with improved digital offerings.