According to the Director General of the NCA, Joe Anokye, the necessary arrangements have been made for Ghana to migrate onto the 5G network.
Ghana to migrate to 5G network soon — NCA
The National Communications Authority (NCA) has announced that Ghana will be auctioning 5G spectrum to deliver 5G services.
He said the spectrum required for 5G is currently available, adding that an official announcement regarding the transition to 5G will be made in 2024.
Speaking at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) during the 12th R. P. Baffour Memorial lectures, Anokye said "Plans are well underway to implement 5G. We've ensured that the spectrum required for 5G is available.
"There are a few policy decisions that need to be made regarding how the spectrum will be made accessible. It is very complicated because of the market dynamics; we don't want to proceed, and only one entity will have the capability of acquiring 5G. So, that discussion is ongoing. I definitely know that by the year 2024, the official announcement will be made."
He stated that the move is to help service providers extend their services to rural areas and help the government achieve its digitalization agenda.
