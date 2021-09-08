Video: CEO of McDan Group buys new private jet

He obtained the license to operate and manage the executive lounge for private jets in Ghana in 2019 as part of government’s effort to change the face of aviation in the country.

The CEO and his company are the first to have obtained such a licence to operate in the country.

The company will be offering business aircraft operators a secure and private alternative to the airport’s main terminal. It will further offer a range of services for private jet customers, aircraft and crew.

Daniel McKorley is a Ghanaian business magnate, founder and chief executive officer of McDan Group of Companies.

Below are some social media messages congratulating McDan;

He holds Executive Masters in Business Administration (EMBA) and a Certificate degree in Entrepreneurship both from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

He also holds diplomas in Leadership and Transport and Logistics. He is a commercially astute executive with a wealth of experience gained within the freight forwarding, haulage, logistics and private security industry, both locally and internationally which has contributed to receiving an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Commonwealth University, London Business School, UK.

He started the McDan Shipping Company which was established in November 1999, with headquarters in Accra, Ghana.

The company has a presence in over 2000 major air and seaports worldwide, due to partnerships with Universal Freight Organisation, Cross Trades and World Cargo Alliance (WCA).

Mr McKorley has had several recognitions, which includes the Achievers Award by West Africa Regional magazine, Ernst and Young entrepreneur of West Africa Nominee in 2015 and the Entrepreneur of the year in 2016.