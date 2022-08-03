Vodafone sale does not meet the regulatory threshold for approval — NCA

The company is reportedly in the final stages of selling its Ghana stake to the British telecommunications giant to refocus on key markets.

In 2008, Vodafone assumed 70% ownership of the business from the Government of Ghana, becoming the majority shareholder.

According to report, Telecel group plans to offload the Ghana business mobile tower to help fund the acquisition.

Nick Read, Vodafone's chief executive officer, has been focusing the group on Europe and Africa as he streamlines a sprawling operation that once extended from its Newbury, England headquarters all the way to New Zealand.

However, the NCA has dismissed media reports that it was deliberately blocking the sale of Vodafone to Telecel describing the reports as false.