RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Vodafone sale does not meet the regulatory threshold for approval — NCA

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

"In accordance with due process, the Authority evaluated the application on various criteria and engaged both Vodafone and Telecel Group. After a critical regulatory review and evaluation, the NCA concluded that the request did not meet the regulatory threshold for approval to be granted," the National Communications Authority (NCA) has said.

Vodafone
Vodafone

Vodafone Plc, the parent company of Vodafone Ghana, is set to sell its operations in Ghana to the Telecel Group.

Recommended articles

The company is reportedly in the final stages of selling its Ghana stake to the British telecommunications giant to refocus on key markets.

In 2008, Vodafone assumed 70% ownership of the business from the Government of Ghana, becoming the majority shareholder.

According to report, Telecel group plans to offload the Ghana business mobile tower to help fund the acquisition.

Nick Read, Vodafone's chief executive officer, has been focusing the group on Europe and Africa as he streamlines a sprawling operation that once extended from its Newbury, England headquarters all the way to New Zealand.

However, the NCA has dismissed media reports that it was deliberately blocking the sale of Vodafone to Telecel describing the reports as false.

The NCA in a statement said: "in January 2022, the NCA received an application for the transfer of 70% majority shares in Ghana Telecommunications Company Limited (Vodafone Ghana) from Vodafone International Holdings B.V. to the Telecel Group."

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Vodafone sells its 70% Ghana stake

Vodafone sells its 70% Ghana stake

Fuel prices hike for the second time in March, here’s how much some stations sell a litre of their petrol and diesel in Ghana

Fuel prices to reduce from August 1 – NPA

A pump attendant fills a car with fuel.

Fuel prices beginning to go down in Ghana

Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

SIM re-registration app not meant to extort; will provide efficiency – Ursula