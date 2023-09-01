West Hills Mall: Win GHc2,000 voucher and a celebrity shopping experience with Lil Win

West Hills Mall is giving three lucky winners the opportunity to hang out with Lilwin for an entire day while getting a shop voucher to the tune of GHc2,000. Yes, Two thousand Ghana cedis.

All shoppers from now to Tuesday, September 5, 2023, can enter a raffle draw when they spend GHc200 or above at West Hills Mall.

The final draw will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, to select four lucky winners for a fun-filled day with one of Ghana's biggest entertainers.

Known for his friendly and comical attributes, Lilwin will entertain these lucky shoppers at West Hills Mall on September 9, 2023 while they spend their GHc2,000 vouchers.

The Ghanaian actor will have breakfast and lunch with the three winners at restaurants at the mall.

Regular shoppers of West Hills Mall who could not make the final four will not be left out. On Saturday, September 9, 2023, West hills in collaboration with Lilwin, will put on a free show to say thank you to everyone who shops at the mall.

Speaking ahead of the event, Lilwin called on everyone to come around for a fun event.

"Everybody should come (to the West Hills Mall) - Dansoman, Odorkor, Kaneshie, Weija, everyone. Come shop by September 4, 2023 which will be the end of all entries. Come around for us to sing and dance on September 9, 2023," she said.

"The Celebrity Shopping Spree campaign is not just about shopping; it's about transforming West Hills Mall into the ultimate shopping destination for everyone, especially those residing in Weija and its neighboring communities. We believe that loyalty should be celebrated, which is why we're thrilled to reward our dedicated shoppers who make the mall their preferred retail haven."

Wendy Odarley Aryee - Marketing Manager West Hills Mall

Brace yourselves for the West Hills Mall Celebrity Shopping Experience with Lilwin, an exclusive event that will redefine how you shop while winning big.

About West Hills Mall

West Hills Mall is a 27 700m² mall incorporating popular South African brands as well as a mix of local and international retailers, restaurants, banks and a cinema complex.

The site is situated on the Cape Coast highway on the western side of Accra, 20km from the existing Accra Mall in the east. Excellent access is provided via a dedicated underpass bridge structure from the highway to the shopping centre.

West Hills Mall is situated in a rapidly developing middle-class residential area, which is a 30-minute drive from the Accra CBD. It forms the gateway into the greater Accra region from western Ghana.

The mall opened in October 2014 and is anchored by Shoprite. The proposed second phase will add approximately 7 000m² to the mall, taking it to 34 700m².