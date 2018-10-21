Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Security men brutalise, arrest KNUST students for holding vigil

They were arrested by the KNUST security for holding a vigil, popularly known as "morale" Friday evening.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Some students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have allegedly been assaulted and arrested by the school's internal security.

They were arrested by the KNUST security for holding a vigil, popularly known as "morale" Friday evening.

READ MORE: No Conti female student harassed; they were having fun – KNUST PRO

In addition, 11 students including an alumnus of the Katanga hall are behind cells for participating in the vigil.

Pulse.com.gh understands some of the students who were manhandled by the internal security are currently on admission at the KNUST hospital.

The university authorities say the organisers of the vigil did not seek for permission.

"When the policy of female students in the halls began, we felt it could disturb the peace. So what we said was hold onto that, if you want to do it seek permission," the university's Public Relations Officer, Kwame Yeboah, told Accra-based Joy FM.

He added that during the vigil, the organisers blocked access to hall residents.

It is the first time?

In September, a similar incident happened.

The campus security was captured on tape assaulting some students for holding a vigil.

The security men, numbering about six, could be seen attacking the unarmed students with sticks and dragging them to an unknown location.

Why the sudden rise in violence on campus?

The genesis of disturbances could be traced to the university's decision to convert all unisex halls to mixed halls.

READ MORE: Video captures KNUST students being assaulted by campus security

The move infuriated residents of the affected halls and since then, there has been mounting tension on campus.

Some Alumni of the affected halls have petitioned president Nana Akufo-Addo to intervene.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Angry parents storm KNUST police station to demand release of their wards Angry parents storm KNUST police station to demand release of their wards
Young female students create solar oven Young female students create solar oven
Universities directed to remove lecturers above 65yrs from payroll Universities directed to remove lecturers above 65yrs from payroll
Akwatia Technical Inst. student stabs teacher Akwatia Technical Inst. student stabs teacher
Reports of lesbianism in OLA untrue - Headmistress Reports of lesbianism in OLA untrue - Headmistress
Wisconsin University College poised to meet demand for higher education - Vice Chancellor Wisconsin University College poised to meet demand for higher education - Vice Chancellor

Recommended Videos

Young female students create solar oven Young female students create solar oven
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Local News: GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools Local News GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools



Top Articles

1 Universities directed to remove lecturers above 65yrs from payrollbullet
2 Young female students create solar ovenbullet
3 Reports of lesbianism in OLA untrue - Headmistressbullet
4 Best shs school uniform Best 5 shs school uniforms in Ghanabullet
5 Top 10 universities in Ghana Top 10 best universities in Ghana...bullet
6 Akwatia Technical Inst. student stabs teacherbullet
7 Shocking Video captures KNUST students being assaulted by...bullet
8 Security men brutalise, arrest KNUST students for holding...bullet
9 Angry parents storm KNUST police station to demand...bullet
10 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana...bullet

Related Articles

Double Track System Gov’t to employ 8,872 tutors for double-track
Shocking Video captures KNUST students being assaulted by campus security
Conti Female Abuse Investigate Conti female ‘harassment’ - Minister
Religion KNUST to build 8000-seater worship centre
Conti-Power Here is all you need to know about Unity Hall
KNUST No Conti female student harassed; they were having fun – KNUST PRO
Technical and Vocational Training Gov’t to build 20 modern TVET institutions
Hall Conversion Court dismisses case against conversion of KNUST halls
Education Ho Technical University to be renamed after cultural icon Ephraim Amu
KNUST Katanga and Conti halls admit female students for the first time

Top Videos

1 Young female students create solar ovenbullet

Student

Balungu-Nabiisi School pupils learn on bare floor
File Photo
GES storekeeper caught stealing 'free' uniforms meant for students
Tempane students who 'shamed' president to get counselling
3 Secondary Schools revert to single-track following low enrolment
X
Advertisement