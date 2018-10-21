Security men brutalise, arrest KNUST students for holding vigil

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Some students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have allegedly been assaulted and arrested by the school's internal security.

They were arrested by the KNUST security for holding a vigil, popularly known as "morale" Friday evening.

In addition, 11 students including an alumnus of the Katanga hall are behind cells for participating in the vigil.

Pulse.com.gh understands some of the students who were manhandled by the internal security are currently on admission at the KNUST hospital.

The university authorities say the organisers of the vigil did not seek for permission.

"When the policy of female students in the halls began, we felt it could disturb the peace. So what we said was hold onto that, if you want to do it seek permission," the university's Public Relations Officer, Kwame Yeboah, told Accra-based Joy FM.

He added that during the vigil, the organisers blocked access to hall residents.

It is the first time?

In September, a similar incident happened.

The campus security was captured on tape assaulting some students for holding a vigil.

The security men, numbering about six, could be seen attacking the unarmed students with sticks and dragging them to an unknown location.

Why the sudden rise in violence on campus?

The genesis of disturbances could be traced to the university's decision to convert all unisex halls to mixed halls.

The move infuriated residents of the affected halls and since then, there has been mounting tension on campus.

Some Alumni of the affected halls have petitioned president Nana Akufo-Addo to intervene.