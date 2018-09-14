Ece_frontpage

PURC orders GWCL to reduce water tariffs by 10%The order for the 10,08 reduction takes effect from September 16, 2018, a statement from PURC said.
Nana Addo embarks on 4-day tour of Central regionNana Addo is expected to interact with Chiefs and people of Komenda, Gomoa Assin, Gomoa Ajumako, Mankessim and Effutu Traditional Areas.
We sacrificed GH¢28,800 each on the party - NPP serial callers cryThe serial callers stated that they fought for the party to win but they are still using their own resources to run the party.
Floods in Northern region kill 5; destroy 1,105 acres of landThe casualties include a 13-year-old boy and a 60-year-old woman, whiles many more people have been displaced.
Refs who take bribe cannot be prosecuted, says GOC bossThe GOC boss believes until the country’s criminal laws are amended, issues of match-fixing will remain unchecked.
Man crosses Nana Addo’s convoy in an attempt to kill himselfA man by the name Seth Nana Amowi finds himself in trouble with an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly crossing Nana Addo’s convoy in an attempt to commit suicide.
Boxer Emmanuel Tagoe's 14-year-old son not his child - DNA test revealsEmmanuel Tagoe has discovered that his 14-year-old child is not his.
Kotoko have changed 16 coaches in the past 10 years, here is the listThe Porcupine Warriors have worked with 16 head coaches in the past decade
Actress hits hard on fans who send their nudes to herAccording to Jasmin Baroudi, some men send their tiny manhood to her DM, which is something she hates.
‘I couldn’t have done it without her’, Kofi Annan’s touching words on how he met his second wifeKofi Annan was a true family man. This story proves every bit of it. Rest in peace, Master.
CAF/FIFA delegation finally announces Normalisation Committee to run Ghana footballDr. Kofi Amoah has been named as the head of the Normalisation Committee to steer the affairs of Ghana football for the next six months.
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan laid to restMany Ghanaians described Kofi Annan as a father-figure and a source of national pride.
Promzy Afrika loses motherThe musician took to social media to announce the sad demise of his beloved mother on Monday 10th September 2018.
Nana Appiah Mensah’s mission is for a better Ghana - SarkodieSarkodie has weighed in on Menzgold Ghana Limited’s notice to shut down its operations.
This Ghanaian military awesomely played the flute with his nose at Kofi Annan’s funeralThis Ghanaian military man was spotted playing the flute with his nose at Kofi Annan's funeral. Pure talent.
Kofi Annan's wife pens emotional tribute to husbandNane Maria Annan, widow of the late former United Nations Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, has rendered a touching tribute to her husband.
"You can go to hell" - Minister to NPP serial callersYesterday, the serial callers burnt every communication gadget the ruling party procured for them for communication purposes in defense of government policies and programmes.
Kweku Adoboli to be deported September 18Adoboli is Ghanaian, but has lived in the UK since the age of 12.
How international Diplomats showed up at Kofi Annan's funeralHere are how some of them showed up at the funeral service.
Final funeral rites of Kofi Annan [Watch live]The funeral service begins at 8.30am at the Accra International Conference Centre.